Brittany Houle loves science.
The S. C. Lee Junior High eighth grade science teacher shares her love for the subject both in and out of the classroom.
In her first year of teaching, Houle was named the S. C. Lee Rookie Teacher of the Year and adopted the concepts and initiatives from the campus, said Principal Brian Jost.
“Ms. Houle entered our campus with excitement and a willingness to provide support to students, be a part of a team and contribute to not only the science department, but the eighth grade team and the campus,” Jost said. “Ms. Houle has also performed well in the campus initiative with all teachers teaching English/language arts/reading or math during intervention.
Ms. Houle has spent time with the grade-level math teachers and her collaborative partner to prepare for the lessons every week.”
In addition to sharing science lessons in the classroom each day, Houle also took on the responsibility of being a co-leader of the school’s nature club. Club members and their sponsors, including Houle, pick the recycled material up from classrooms, offices and departments throughout the campus every Friday. The club promotes awareness to the students about the environment as well as providing community service hours for students.
“Ms. Houle has provided relevant learning and has connected this to hands-on activities to reach other learning styles,” Jost said.
Copperas Cove ISD is the largest contributor to the City of Copperas Cove’s single-stream recycling program with S. C. Lee contributing weekly to the district’s total collection.
Schools in the district also compete annually in the Fort Hood Area Recycle Bowl with awards given to schools who raise the greatest number of pounds of recycling during the school year.
CCISD schools have captured first place and/or placed in the top three in the contest consecutively for the past three years. Under Houle’s leadership, S. C. Lee has set its sights on being a top three finisher in the 2020-2021 school year.
