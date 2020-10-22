Among several races — including one city council seat — in the 2020 election, Copperas Cove residents will decide whether to reallocate one-eighth (1/8) of one percent of sales tax revenue for continued maintenance and repair of streets in Copperas Cove.
The city’s Director of Public Works Scott Osburn gave an update to the city council in a workshop Tuesday about how the city has made use of the tax revenue allocation since it was approved in the 2016 election.
In November 2019, the council approved the Street Maintenance Plan Prioritization, which set the city on the path to begin repair projects on some of its streets.
Heading into Fiscal Year 2020-2021, which began Oct. 1, the approximate fund balance was $574,000, according to a presentation from Osburn.
In 2020, the city netted a total of $451,532.87 in sales tax revenue for the street maintenance projects and incurred $520,800 in expenses.
Of the expenses in 2020, $110,000 was for hiring new personnel and training, while $391,000 was for two projects.
The purpose of the Street Maintenance Plan Prioritization program is “to maintain, preserve and enhance the City’s 154 lane miles of roadways and associated sidewalks,” the presentation said.
Prolonging the life of roadways ultimately saves taxpayer money, Osburn said.
“Our goal with this program is to keep these streets, or maintain these streets, to a level where these lower cost solutions really are the rule rather than the exception, to keep these roads out of reconstruction,” Osburn said.
The cost for maintenance can range from around 75 cents per linear foot to $11.50 per square yard, while complete reconstruction costs are around $125 per square yard.
Earlier this year, the street maintenance crew conducted grass removal and herbicide treatment on 15 miles of city streets, crack sealing on just over 3 miles of city streets, slurry seal of 7.9 miles of streets and a mill and overlay project on Robertson Avenue.
One of the roads that was part of the slurry seal project was Wolfe Road. Mayor Bradi Diaz told Osburn she had noticed a difference already.
“I drive down Wolfe Road every day, and it was such an improvement,” Diaz said. “So it does — I mean, when you can’t replace it — it definitely extends the life and makes it for better driving.”
Osburn said the slurry seal projects can extend the life of a road by up to four to five years.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said the street maintenance program, and the projects the city has been able to accomplish, are a result of the 2016 election, as well as the council’s ability to allocate funds for personnel hiring and allowing city staff to move forward with projects.
Councilman Fred Chavez offered comments after reading the report and touring the Public Works Department last week.
“I think we’re thinking about it in a measured way, we’re trying not to go broke doing it,” he said. “We’re training the right kinds of people and the right kinds of techniques. I applaud you, Mr. Osburn, and your team, for all that you’re doing.”
Osburn said the mill and overlay project of South and North Main Street is anticipated to begin in a couple of weeks.
Utility Assistance Donation Program
Toward the end of the regular meeting, Haverlah received direction from the council on the potential Utility Assistance Donation Program.
Ultimately, the council told Haverlah that the program should, initially, be for six months, with the possibility of monthly assistance. If set up, the council said it intends to address the program on a quarterly basis.
If the program is set up, it would be funded by private donations from residents and customers, and therefore, the council gave direction to Haverlah that those seeking assistance should do so every month, so the city can determine if funds are available for that month.
Initial direction from the council identified potential qualifying customers as residential customers who use less than 8,250 gallons of water.
For a more detailed article about this, go to http://bit.ly/CoveUADP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.