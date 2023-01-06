If every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings, Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary teacher Teresa Gorres recognized hundreds of pairs of wings this holiday season. Gorres rang bells for the Salvation Army not just once, not just twice, but three times to include ringing with her family, the Copperas Cove High School Pride of Cove Band Booster Club, and the Fairview/Miss Jewell Student Council for which she serves as an adviser.

“We have taught our children the importance of giving and helping others in need and have rung the Salvation Army Bells as a family tradition for years,” Gorres said. “I like to instill this in the organizations I am involved with as they are family to me as well. Salvation Army bell-ringing provides the perfect opportunity to give back to our community.”

