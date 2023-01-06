If every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings, Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary teacher Teresa Gorres recognized hundreds of pairs of wings this holiday season. Gorres rang bells for the Salvation Army not just once, not just twice, but three times to include ringing with her family, the Copperas Cove High School Pride of Cove Band Booster Club, and the Fairview/Miss Jewell Student Council for which she serves as an adviser.
“We have taught our children the importance of giving and helping others in need and have rung the Salvation Army Bells as a family tradition for years,” Gorres said. “I like to instill this in the organizations I am involved with as they are family to me as well. Salvation Army bell-ringing provides the perfect opportunity to give back to our community.”
Ringing the Salvation Army bell is also a tradition for Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy Assistant Principal Heather Peacock and her family.
“My children and I have always participated in acts of service at Christmastime. They understand that we are fortunate to have family, the ability to give, shelter, food and warmth-that others do not. We also all love to make others smile. Ringing the bell gives us that opportunity,” Peacock said.
With three students enrolled in Copperas Cove ISD, the Peacock family has rung the bell with a variety of student groups.
“I thought it would a great idea for us to do it as a family this year since it’s my daughter’s senior year and they were home with me for Christmas, which is not always the case,” Peacock said. “This year, we rang the bell as a family twice. I hope that my children will continue acts of service as they grow into adults.”
More than 250 shifts of bell-ringing from Nov. 29 through Dec. 24 resulted in more than $23,000, said Copperas Cove Salvation Army Campaign Chairman Joan Manning.
“We help our community members all through the year with the donations that are used mainly with utility bills and other emergency situations,” Manning said. “The Salvation Army survives because of the generosity of others, especially our dedicated volunteers.
“Year after year, the Copperas Cove Independent School District clubs, campuses, and individuals dedicate time and effort ringing the bell on weekday evenings and many Saturdays. To say that these people are invaluable is an understatement. The Salvation Army in Copperas Cove would not be successful without our wonderful school volunteers.”
