Five-year-old Maddox Tobias loves getting presents at Christmas like all children his age. But leading up to the holidays, Maddox’s parents ensure that the reigning Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador knows the importance of giving.
“Bell ringing for the Salvation Army has become a favorite new tradition we were introduced to last year through the pageant,” Jillian Tobias said. “It is a fun and rewarding way to spread holiday cheer throughout our community while helping others.”
“I loved wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, singing Christmas songs, and dancing while I was ringing the bell,” Maddox said. “I even made up some of my own carols while I rang the bell.”
At only 5 years old, Little Miss Five Hills Braelyn Liles also understood her duties while ringing the bell for the Salvation Army.
“I made sure she knew that the money earned in those kettles would provide Christmas for those families not picked off the Angel Tree,” said Braelyn’s mother, Christy Liles, whose family adopted two Angel Tree families this year. “Braelyn understands the excitement she feels on Christmas morning, awaking to presents from her parents, family, and of course, Santa. She was excited to ring bells and sing Christmas carols while many shoppers donated to help provide that same excitement for many other children in Copperas Cove. Our family has rung bells for several years and we will continue to participate.”
Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball rang the bell for her fifth year, sharing that it is one of her favorite holiday traditions.
“Ringing the bell for Salvation Army always makes me feel like I’m making a difference and gives me a rewarding feeling knowing that by ringing a bell, I’m helping hundreds of people who are struggling, especially during the holidays,” Kimball said. “Every penny counts for the Salvation Army which is very fiscally responsible. So, I know the money we raise is truly going to help families in-need.”
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale said bell ringing for the Salvation Army is very meaningful.
“Having done it the last five years is very rewarding, especially knowing that all money collected stays right here to help our community,” Hale said. “I encourage everyone to sign up as least for a shift yourself or as a family. The memories will last a lifetime.”
Salvation Army bell ringing in Copperas Cove raises an estimated $30,000-$40,000 annually for the Salvation Army. All bell ringers are volunteers.
