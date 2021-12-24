COPPERAS COVE — On Dasher. On Dancer. On Prancer. On Vixen. On Comet. On Cupid. On Donner. On Blitzen. Santa and his reindeer rode their “sleighs” into Lampasas, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights Friday. The group was also accompanied by The Grinch, an elf and a gorilla.
The riders were part of the Lampasas chapter of the Silverbacks Motorcycle Club — hence the primate, which represented a silverback gorilla.
Diane “Mama Sauce” Trujillo of the club said this is the third year it has done the ride that is intended to spread joy and cheer.
Jessie Saucedo has dressed as Santa every time the group has done the ride.
“It’s a lot of fun just to see children come up, getting candy and stuff like that. And then the way people will stop on the side of the road just to wave at us,” Saucedo said.
Santa and his crew stopped at a Valero in Lampasas, the H-E-B in Copperas Cove and the Market Heights Plaza in Harker Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.