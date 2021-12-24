KEMPNER — Santa Claus is on his way to Central Texas, but the jolly ol’ elf paid an early visit last week to hand out gifts and grab a plate of turkey, mashed potatoes, ham, and dressing as Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3393 in Kempner hosted its annual open-house Christmas celebration.
Four-year-old Logan Porter showed up from Killeen with his twin brother, Arick, to sit on Santa’s lap and let him know what he wants for Christmas. It was not on his wish list this year, but the youngster was thrilled with the pair of monster trucks he got as an early gift.
“I love it,” Logan said, adding that he is hoping to also get a piggy bank for Christmas. “I like to save money so I can buy a lot of stuffed animals.”
The annual holiday event last Sunday was open to both VFW post members and non-members. Post Commander Cliff Grimm said along with having a little holiday fun, the Santa visit and dinner is the post’s way of giving back to the local community.
“Honestly, we’re not doing it for any kind of publicity or recognition, but just because I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Grimm, a Copperas Cove resident who served 20 years in the U.S. Army. “We’re proud to be a part of this community and we like to do things like this to give something back.”
Attendance was fairly light again this year for the Christmas shindig, most likely due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, but normally, the party has been wildly successful, according to Tracie Dore, president of the Kempner VFW auxiliary. No longer a ladies’ auxiliary, membership for the 66-member supporting group is now open to male and female family members.
“Santa has a present for each child, and then we’ll have dinner,” Dore said. “The post membership supplies the meat — the turkeys and the ham. The auxiliary, we do potatoes, sweet potatoes, vegetables, relish tray, the essentials. Then each of the ladies does the cakes, pies, and other goodies.
“We do all of our children’s programs but because of the way things have been going — because of the virus and everything — we haven’t been able to hold our regular programs as much. When we do have them … a couple of years ago, we had 80, 100 kids come in with their parents. I don’t expect maybe 20, 30 maximum this year. I hope I’m wrong and we have more show up, but it just hasn’t been happening.
“We did it last year, but we did not have a lot of people show up. We weren’t expecting a lot because of the COVID, and I’m not expecting a lot today.
“In the past, the (children’s) program was one day and the dinner was the next. Well, people who came for the kids’ program didn’t realize we were doing dinner the next day, so they didn’t come back. Now, there is something for the kids and for the rest of the family on the same day.”
When COVID-19 restrictions were enacted beginning last year for restaurants and bars, VFWs across the country suffered a decrease in revenue from their cantinas, or bars. Kempner was no exception but Grimm says the local post has rebounded from any financial problems.
“Prior to COVID, we’d have 150 to 200 people in here for Christmas,” Grimm said. “Now, we’re lucky to get 30 to 40, but we feel that it is still something worth doing.
“Everybody struggled during the COVID thing. We’ve gotten past it and the post is doing very well. Our fund raiser, which is the canteen, is doing very well. It keeps everything else going.”
