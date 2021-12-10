The city of Copperas Cove has announced two opportunities for children and their families to spend time with Santa this Saturday.
From 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation department and Youth Advisory Council are hosting Breakfast with Santa at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
The fundraising event will include breakfast and pictures with Santa, Christmas music, arts and crafts and more. Breakfast with Santa is family oriented and suitable for all ages.
Ticket sales are limited, so the city is encouraging those interested to pre-purchase tickets at the Civic Center through today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $7 per child, $5 per adult, and children 0-2 years of age are free; cash, check or card are accepted.
Adaptive Cookies with Santa
The Parks and Recreation Department and the Youth Advisory Council are also hosting Adaptive Cookies with Santa from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center.
The event will give families with a child(ren) with a physical and/or mental disability the opportunity to meet Santa.
The event will include cookies and pictures with Santa, Christmas music, arts and crafts and more.
Ticket sales are also limited for this event, and interested families are encouraged to pre-purchase them through today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are $5 per child, $3 per adult, and children 0-2 years of age are free; cash, check or card are accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.