COPPERAS COVE — After a two-year hiatus, Trinity Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove held its annual sausage fundraiser and bake sale Saturday, much to the delight of many in the community.
The response was so good that of the more than 3,300 pounds of sausage prepared, more than 2,000 was preordered, according to Sandy Sager, whose husband, Bill, pastored the church for five years before his retirement in August.
Many who came in to pick up or purchase sausage had a smile on their faces.
“Well, the joy on all the workers here kind of spreads to everybody else’s face,” Bell Sager said. “It’s nice to let the joy that’s already here spread to the community.”
Trinity Lutheran has had its sausage fundraiser since 1972, said Gordon Mickan, a volunteer who has been helping since the first year.
Because of COVID-19, the church hadn’t had the fundraiser since 2019.
“The community was excited because they kept asking every year, ‘Come on, y’all gotta make it,’” Mickan said.
According to Sandy Sager, the sausage is a Mickan family recipe that has been meticulously perfected. Making 3,300 pounds of meat was also laborious.
“We were there until midnight,” she said. “People are working from 6 in the morning until midnight. And then even cutting it up, we were here all day yesterday, packaging the bags, but it’s just fun.”
Dave Reedy, the church’s current pastor, said the sausage is made by hand at an off-site facility.
Reedy explained that the fundraiser helps the church keep up its reputation in the community, but it also helps the church do some things it might not otherwise be able to do.
“It’s also a good fundraiser for us because it enables us to do financial assistance for folks that we might not be able to do otherwise,” he said. “Because we get quite a few requests every so often. We like to try to help people when we can (and) where we can.”
The sausage sold for $9 per pound. Various baked goods also sold for different prices.
In the future, Mickan said the fundraiser may go back to the traditional German meal with German potato salad, sauerkraut and the like at the Civic Center, but that will be determined at a later date.
The format for this year's fundraiser changed due to scheduling conflicts at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
