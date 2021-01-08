Marc Payne choked back tears a couple of times as he explained to a group of around two dozen what it meant to him to serve as a council member for the past three years.
“I’ve really enjoyed working here,” Payne said during a reception in his honor. “I have put many years in the city, and it’s meant quite a lot to me. And I appreciate the support and the trust that you all have given me.”
Payne officially lost his re-election bid Nov. 3 when he finished third in voting among four candidates for his Place 6 seat.
The city hosted a reception prior to the workshop meeting Tuesday evening inside the council chambers.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah presented Payne with his name plate, a plaque and a city of Copperas Cove flag.
Payne shared conversations with fellow residents, council members and other officials, such as Copperas Cove Municipal Court Judge F.W. “Bill” Price and Coryell County Judge Roger Miller.
Between moments of conversation, Payne reflected on some of the memorable moments of his term.
“There are a lot of things that we had to accomplish, and I feel that we got a lot of those things accomplished,” Payne said.
Payne said he hopes that some of those things continue to be built on and improved upon.
One of the things Payne described was helping balance the budget during his time on the council.
“I think we’re a little bit more on the fiscal(ly) responsible road now,” Payne said.
Another thing that sticks with Payne is the situation with Fathom.
The city entered into contract with the Fathom Water Management, Inc. in 2016, not long before Payne was elected to the council in 2017.
Fathom gave an abrupt notice to the city in November 2019 that it was going out of business, and the city had to resume control of billing and customer service for utilities.
“Although it doesn’t always seem like we’re doing anything, we’re actually headed in the right direction now,” Payne said.
Many residents have complained about billing issues and customer service issues, Haverlah told the Morning Exchange Club Wednesday.
Haverlah said the hire of Yvonne Howe as the manager of the Utilities Administration should help solve those issues.
Praise for Payne
Approximately two dozen people attended the reception, including the Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills titleholders.
Wendy Sledd, program director, explained why she brought the royalty to the reception.
“Marc Payne has been a longtime supporter of the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty,” Sledd said. “He was instrumental in us receiving the city float that we make appearances on across the state to represent the city built for family living.”
Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer also had glowing remarks for Payne.
“We are here because he is just amazing, and he has done so much for the community, and it would just be wrong not to thank him,” Sawyer said.
Fellow council members Fred Chavez and Dianne Campbell — both of whom were elected to the council after Payne — thanked him for his service at the reception.
“Marc is a fount of knowledge,” Chavez said. “He really was an asset — he still is an asset — and we’ve had a conversation recently that I will still be coming to him for counsel.”
Chavez, who was elected in 2018, joked that if he asked Payne what time it was, he could teach him how to build a watch.
Campbell, who was elected in 2019, said that Payne will be “very missed.”
“I just want to say thank you and publicly acknowledge just what a wonderful resource and how much information you have and your willingness to share and to take me out and show me things and helped me to be a better council member,” Campbell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.