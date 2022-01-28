Copperas Cove ISD Board of Trustees President Joan Manning smiled as she walked through the doors at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy on Tuesday and marveled at the construction taking place.
“I practically lived at Mae Stevens when our three children were young, happily volunteering my time and energy as a young mom,” Manning said. “The school has always had a welcoming, neighborhood attitude with teachers, administrators, and all staff working together to provide the best education possible for our students.”
Principal Leah Miller said the expansion was needed to better serve students and families.
“Meeting with parents previously had to take place in the few offices available and staff members would shuffle to other offices in order to provide privacy,” Miller said. “Now a conference room is available, as well as individual offices for staff members who need to meet with students. Space is also available for reading intervention programs and social/emotional support programs so that we are meeting all the needs of our students. This expansion will allow us to grow and service more students throughout the district.”
The total cost of the construction project is $6,425,771 and includes a new front office area, conference room, upgrades to all bathrooms, several new classrooms, a new canopied playground, more parking, and a new, enlarged cafeteria to ensure students are fed in a timely manner and a stage where performances and award ceremonies will be held.
“I can remember squirting ketchup ‘smiley faces’ on unending hamburgers as a volunteer cafeteria worker on busy, loud Wednesdays many years ago,” Manning said. “The cafeteria seemed huge back then, but the new one will be unbelievable with a great new state-of-the-art stage included and even an outside courtyard.”
Miller said the biggest challenge with construction has been ensuring parents know how to enter the school and get help.
“Because the front office was part of the remodel, the front entrance was not available for parents and students after morning drop off. Parents had to get used to ringing a doorbell at the side entrance to the school so that office staff could meet them there,” Miller said. “Another challenge has been that the playground entrances have been closed due to the construction.
“Classes had to travel to the front of the building to get to the playground. However, we are excited because, during this construction phase, we also received new playground equipment and a much bigger play area for our students.”
Mae Stevens Elementary School was built in 1975 with an addition in 1990 expanding it to 45,734 feet. In 2014, it was renovated to meet the needs specifically of pre-K students when it became Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy. The current construction project adds an additional 4,600 square feet of classroom space and a kitchen and cafeteria of 8,000 square feet. The previous cafeteria is being converted to additional classrooms.
“Walking through the doors of Mae Stevens still feels like home,” Manning said. “But just know that very soon, it will be a new, improved environment for all involved.”
Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy has been named one of the top 25 pre-K programs in the state and is a recipient of the HEB Schools of Excellence Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.