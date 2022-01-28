Copperas Cove Superintendent Joe Burns has a new contract after the school board of trustees met for several hours Jan. 20.
Now, he is under contract until June of 2027, an extension of a year, or renewal of the five-year contract.
Not part of the new contract, however, is a pay raise.
The reason?
He will not accept one.
After a recent school board meeting, Burns said he has told colleagues that he does not work harder than any other employee in the district.
Following the unanimous decision, Board President Joan Manning explained that Burns will not accept a pay raise unless all employees get one, and he even refused one for his first three years in the district.
According to the terms of his contract, Burns receives an annual salary of $183,340.
Manning and the rest of the board members explained their reasoning for extending the contract by another year and spoke highly of the man who has been with the district since 2012.
Manning also said that Burns came at a “very important time” for the district.
“We appreciate him so much and what he’s done for our community and how he shows his care and concern for each member of the community, including of course, all of our students and our staff, all of our employees,” Manning said. “He loves them all.”
Board Vice President Inez Faison said Burns’ leadership is worthy of emulation.
“I think this district is enormously blessed for having him as our leader and working hard,” Faison said. “And he works hard every day to get the job done and take care of the kids that we have here, and he believes — truly believes — that all kids deserve an education no matter what background (or) economic level you are at the Copperas Cove Independent School District.”
Dr. Karen Harrison, the board secretary, said Burns displays servant leadership.
“He always puts students first, but he puts staff first as well,” Harrison said. “I think he’s a leader and a person that we all would like to emulate and be like him.”
Putting the staff first is something that Burns has mentioned previously on multiple occasions when he has said he refuses to take a pay raise unless all employees in the district get a raise as well.
Trustee Jeff Gorres, who made the motion to extend the contract, said Burns walks the walk.
“Bottom line is, you know, a lot of folks speak a good game. He executes,” Gorres said. “It’s our students first, and it’s very evident.”
Gorres pinpointed the district’s scores in the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness practicums in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite many of the district’s scores being lower in 2021 than in 2019 when compared across the district, Copperas Cove students outperformed other students statewide in 15 of the 17 assessed areas in 2021.
Due to virtual learning, some scores fell off. Accordingly, across the district scores were lower in 11 of the 17 areas in 2021 than they were in 2019. Of the other six areas, scores were equal to their 2019 level in three of them, meaning three saw an increase.
Trustee John Gallen also pointed to the STAAR scores as a specific example for how he felt about Burns.
“Under his leadership over the past two years, we’ve weathered the COVID storm,” Gallen said. “Even though the bubble hasn’t burst yet; it’s still here with us. But we have accomplished things in the past two years that you wouldn’t have thought could have been accomplished and due to his leadership.”
Trustee Shameria Ann Davis spoke about Burns’ “community relations.”
“Well, Dr. Burns has some of the greatest community relations. I would say he has a heart for our kids,” Davis said. “And he’s pretty much a sound leader in his decision-making and how we manage our district.”
