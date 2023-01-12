January is Texas School Board Recognition Month and Copperas Cove trustees were recognized Tuesday for devoting their time to support public education and serve Cove’s schools. The state theme this year is Forward, Together.
Coryell County Judge Roger Miller and Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey presented proclamations to board members as the Hettie Halstead Elementary Choir, under the direction of music teacher Paige Duckworth, serenaded the public servants.
CCISD board president Joan Manning has served on the board for 28 years and served as the board president for more than two decades. She is a Texas Association of School Boards Master Trustee.
“I love children, education, and our town and that was the reason I wanted to be a school board member initially over 20 years ago. My passion for the job has not diminished one iota since then,” Manning said. “In fact, I have a greater appreciation for all that it takes to teach, nurture, and develop our students on a daily basis. My favorite times are watching our students learn and share their talents and knowledge with others. It honors and humbles me to be a small part of CCISD’s plan for each of our student’s success.”
Trustee John Gallen was elected to the school board in 2020. He is no stranger to public service, having served five years on the Copperas Cove City Council.
“I chose to run for the school board to continue to give back to the district in which I worked for 20 years,” Gallen said. “I continue to serve the children and their parents of the district and this community I have called home for 35 years.”
Cove ISD campuses will continue to honor board members throughout the month with special entertainment, breakfasts and lunches presented by students.
Trustee Ann Davis also earned her TASB Master Trustee status, allowing her the opportunity to view school districts across the state and build a network of other trustees and elected officials to leverage more resources for CCISD.
“I chose to run for the school board some 5 years ago to advocate, be a voice, and represent my generation of parents. I vowed then and vow now to give it my full attention and leave it better than I found it,” Davis said. “My biggest goal is to make a positive impact in advocating for all kids from special needs classrooms to high school. I hope to be transparent enough to enhance our impact but also intuitive enough to leverage leadership and experience.”
More than 7,300 individuals volunteer on school boards across the state. No pay is given to Copperas Cove school board members who have collectively served nearly 70 years on the district’s local board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.