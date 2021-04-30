While individual, quiet learning has long been a part of the school library experience, now school libraries strive to support collaboration, too.
Furniture and tables can be moved and regrouped to support small or large group collaboration. School libraries lead the way for technology use, curating media and technology to engage students through computers, tablets, virtual reality goggles, and robots.
S. C. Lee Junior High reading interventionist Sky Densman said librarian Sandra Carswell designed a research project for sixth-grade history teachers.
“Mrs. Carswell had digital and paper-based research options and made lessons where learners of all levels and abilities could participate,” Densman said. “I shared online author chats, organized by Mrs. Carswell, with my students.”
Out of nearly 100,000 public and private schools for grades kindergarten through high school in the U.S., 91% have school libraries and only 61%, slightly more than half, have full-time librarians, according to the American Libraries Association. Copperas Cove ISD employs full-time librarians and library aides at all of its elementary and junior high schools as well as Copperas Cove High School.
S. C. Lee eighth graders in teacher Jennifer Fitzgerald’s class completed a Holocaust research project. Library services were integral to student success and learning.
“Mrs. Carswell provided links to websites that students could utilize, based upon their individual topics,” Fitzgerald aid. “Mrs. Carswell helps choose books, co-teaches, teaches, helps with research projects, technology and the list goes on.”
Schools with strong school library programs and certified school librarians ensure students have the best chance to succeed. More than 60 education and library research studies have produced clear evidence that school library programs staffed by qualified school librarians have a positive impact on student academic achievement.
Carswell assisted the S. C. Lee Sixth Grade Science Department with research of renewable and non-renewable resources.
“Mrs. Carswell provided numerous books about the various resources used for energy supply,” said sixth grade science teacher Korlee Carruthers. “Mrs. Carswell's assistance in providing these books that were already sourced greatly assisted with time for the project.”
School libraries, including S. C. Lee’s, have embraced the Maker movement by incorporating Makerspace, Creation Stations, and other engaging learning opportunities. STEM activities including robot construction and programming and 3-D construction with Legos, as well as artistic or creative activities, including open-ended all-school whiteboard brainstorming, duct tape creations, and more. CCISD libraries have stations for students to explore computer coding activities. Classes may use the Makerspace or Creation Station as part of a lesson. Students may also explore and learn during a study hall, recess, or other free time if the project sparks their interest.
