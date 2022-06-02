Working in education is a family affair for the Jackson household. Bernie Jackson is employed in the Copperas Cove ISD Maintenance Department, and his wife is an assistant principal at House Creek Elementary School. Bernie Jackson had a successful career in the United States Army and retired after 25 years of service of defending the nation. He later decided that sitting at home would not cut it and decided to apply to work for the school district.
CCISD Maintenance Director Mark Stahl said Jackson’s attitude, friendly, and professional temperament differentiate him from others.
“Bernie has a passion for the service business and enriching the educational environments for learners and staff. He has a zeal for the carpentry trade and the construction field,” Stahl said. “He is enrolled at Central Texas College in the construction program and serves on the program’s board as a student.
“There is no project too large in scope for Bernie, and he is not apprehensive of tackling significant objectives. He has been a leader in critical projects throughout the district, including the remodel of classrooms at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, remodel of offices & classrooms at Copperas Cove High School, the remodel of the DAEP building at Crossroads High School, and the remodel of the office space at Copperas Cove Junior High to name a few.”
Crossroads High School Principal Pat Crawley said the caliber of work that Jackson and the maintenance staff accomplished with the demolition and remodel of Building 300 at Crossroads High School was excellent.
“Over the holiday break, Bernie Jackson and his crew removed existing walls and doors along with rerouting electrical and data lines in the building and had it ready for students the first day back,” Crawley said. “I cannot say enough about the good quality of work performed by Mr. Jackson. The building for all appearances is new. Students and staff are extremely happy with the results and I believe it will be a facility we will use for quite some time.”
Stahl said Jackson has always responded to the district’s needs from an operational standpoint and during any circumstance.
“Mr. Jackson produces work that many industry professionals do not match, and he prides himself on attention to detail. Bernie has a strong work ethic and is passionate concerning how the product he produces positively affects students & staff,” Stahl said. “He has done this with a smile on his face and with an infectious positive spirit. Bernie has a gift for inspiring others through his example and lighting up any atmosphere with his smile and joyful laugh.”
Jackson was selected as the 2022 CCISD Maintenance Employee of the Year.
