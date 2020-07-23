Her voice is a familiar one for both students and staff at Martin Walker Elementary. School nurse Kristen Cortez can often be heard over the teachers’ hand radio system asking for any students in need of routine care.
“Students are her first priority and it shows in how she owns (their health) throughout the day,” Principal Earl Parcell said. “Mrs. Cortez is relentless in her service, care and attention to detail for her caseload of students.”
The nurse’s office is a welcoming place where students receive top notch care, love and attention before being returned to class or sent home.
“Her bedside manner is phenomenal,” Parcell said.”When communicating with parents, Mrs. Cortez is supportive and understanding. She is, at all times, a consummate professional.”
Regardless of the situation, Parcell says Cortez always presents in a calm manner and is willing to lend a helping hand. Cortez served as the school’s parent outreach coordinator before serving students and staff as the school nurse.
Parcell said that in both capacities, Mrs. Cortez was an asset to the campus.
“As a singleton on campus in both positions, Mrs. Cortez requires very little attention and without fail, she accomplishes her missions,” Parcell said. “She always demonstrates initiative and requires little supervision. She is beyond reliable and can be counted on to assist wherever asked. She has always been a team-first person. With little regard for the task and without knowing what is needed, Mrs. Cortez can be counted on to provide assistance.”
As the parent outreach coordinator, Cortez worked diligently to match the needs of the teaching staff with parent volunteers.
“This intentional coordination is just one of the countless actions that exemplify how Mrs. Cortez strives to make a positive impact in all that she does,” Parcell said.
Cortez transitioned into the role as school nurse in the middle of the school year last year. Yet, Cortez remained calm and accomplished the health care needs of the students and staff without hesitation.
“Mid-year transitions are never easy and yet she never let the struggle of this transition interfere with her demeanor,” Parcell said. “Mrs. Cortez is a high volume producer who gives more than she requires of the team. Mrs. Cortez is a happy person and she is always positive. Since joining the team this year, Mrs. Cortez has endeared herself to everyone, students and staff alike, with her general kindness and service-oriented mindset.”
Cortez was named the 2020 Martin Walker Elementary Paraprofessional of the Year.
