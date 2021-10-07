From Bulldawg tattoos on football Fridays, fundraisers and book fairs, to student performances, Audrey Russell proved as the House Creek Elementary School PTO president that she had an extremely strong work ethic. Her hard work did not go unnoticed and she was offered a full-time paid position as the school’s front desk receptionist.
“Mrs. Russell is a go-getter and is willing to help anyone in need,” said Principal Todd Williams. “When our receptionist position opened, it was an easy decision to add a cheerful, hard worker to our office staff.”
Russell was originally hired on as a Title I instructional aide, assisting teachers and students.
“Mrs. Russell has fantastic customer service skills and is able to take care of our parents’ needs while still assisting with campus needs,” Williams said. “Audrey Russell was nominated by our staff for paraprofessional of the month honors due to her hard work, dedication to success, and cheerfulness.”
Due to the pandemic, volunteers have not been permitted on campuses and large gatherings have been dispersed.
“Mrs. Russell has thought outside of the box and has done a fantastic job getting the families and community involved in our drive-through events,” Williams said. “What makes Mrs. Russell outstanding is she is the first impression of our school with greeting the community when they come onto campus. She is the first person you speak to when you call our school and makes that first initial conversation a positive one that sets the climate to ensure that our school is a welcoming place,” Williams said.
Russell was selected as the 2021 House Creek Elementary Paraprofessional of the Year.
