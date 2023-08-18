Nearly 8,200 students across Copperas Cove ISD received a hearty welcome from teachers and staff members as they returned to campus Wednesday to begin the 2023-2024 school year.
At Copperas Cove High School, those entering the campus near the cafeteria off of Avenue D were greeted with a grand receiving line, complete with a couple hundred athletes slapping high fives, cheerleaders heaping encouragement, and the Pride of Cove band drum line — a first-day tradition that began last year.
“It’s really great for our athletes — we had every sport represented, band, cheer, dance, JROTC,” said Cari Lowery, the school’s athletic director. “So we are working on our athletes’ understanding about giving back and it’s not just about them; it’s about the more they give, the more they get back.”
Lowery said the athletes were more active in the festivities this year than last since it was a new tradition a year ago.
High school principal Jimmy Shuck said the receiving line has become a weekly tradition as well: Welcome Wednesday.
“If you come by any Wednesday, you’re going to see that at all of our entrances,” he said Wednesday. “We try to get out here, playing some music and different things like that.”
Lowery said that from her perspective, the first-day receiving line of encouragement helps all the students.
“It’s good for the athletes, but it’s good for the other kids,” Lowery said Wednesday. “It wakes everybody up — they’re kind of dragging out as you can see. If you could watch a lot of them, from the beginning of the line until they got to the end, at the beginning of the line, they’re nervous and red-faced, they’re not high-fiving, and then they start high-fiving and getting into it a little bit more, so by the time they get all the way in, they’re a little bit more ready to go for the day and excited about it.”
Shuck said he sees benefits from the first-day receiving line as well.
“I wish we could do it every single day, to have people out and all that ... but I think anybody that comes in, when you get people cheering with you and saying ‘good morning,’ — doing all that — it’s a good start to your day,” Shuck said.
Copperas Cove High School enters the school year with a total enrollment of around 2,400 students, according to Shuck. Of that total, nearly 650 are freshmen.
Just a couple weeks ago, Shuck watched as a large bulk of the incoming students shook off nerves navigating the hallways prior to the beginning of the year.
Shuck said Wednesday that it is on track to be the largest fresman class in the district’s history.
“We’re very excited about starting off the school year, getting kids back and watching kids grow,” Shuck said. “This is my fifth year at the high school, and being able to see kids go from freshmen all the way to seniors, it is a very unique experience, so I’m super excited to have that and have kids come back.”
