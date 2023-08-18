Nearly 8,200 students across Copperas Cove ISD received a hearty welcome from teachers and staff members as they returned to campus Wednesday to begin the 2023-2024 school year.

At Copperas Cove High School, those entering the campus near the cafeteria off of Avenue D were greeted with a grand receiving line, complete with a couple hundred athletes slapping high fives, cheerleaders heaping encouragement, and the Pride of Cove band drum line — a first-day tradition that began last year.

