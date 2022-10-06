Residents in Copperas Cove are seeing orange in local businesses, on buildings and in schools. October is National Bullying Prevention Month and orange is the color that represents anti-bullying awareness. CCISD’s 2nd annual Paint Your School/City Orange campaign encourages the community and schools to work together to stop bullying and cyberbullying by increasing awareness of the prevalence and impact of bullying.
The Copperas Cove Optimist Club is sponsoring the second annual event by providing the cash prizes that the top-scoring business and top-scoring school will receive at the Oct. 18 school board meeting when the winners are announced.
“It’s important for us to protect our children from any malicious behavior including bullying,” said Linda Makinson, president of the Copperas Cove Optimist Club. “This campaign is just one of many ways that our organization partners with the school district to support the needs of students and staff.”
Businesses and schools are required to keep the orange decor in place throughout the month of October to draw awareness to bullying. Teams of judges will visit each participating school and business during the month to score the masterpieces based on creativity, originality, best use of space, most orange, and awareness message.
House Creek Elementary School placed second in the competition last year. School counselor Amy Simpson says the school is working hard to capture the top spot this year.
“The Paint the School Orange campaign helps us deliver that anti-bullying message for an entire month, rather than just a day,” Simpson said. “This visible message reminds students of the power of kindness and how we can be a change agent when it comes to bullying.”
Copperas Cove ISD provides families with the STOPit Anonymous Reporting System that allows individuals to anonymously report bullying concerns to help others or connect with a crisis counselor to help themselves. All bullying reports are investigated based on Texas Education Agency requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.