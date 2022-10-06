Residents in Copperas Cove are seeing orange in local businesses, on buildings and in schools. October is National Bullying Prevention Month and orange is the color that represents anti-bullying awareness. CCISD’s 2nd annual Paint Your School/City Orange campaign encourages the community and schools to work together to stop bullying and cyberbullying by increasing awareness of the prevalence and impact of bullying.

The Copperas Cove Optimist Club is sponsoring the second annual event by providing the cash prizes that the top-scoring business and top-scoring school will receive at the Oct. 18 school board meeting when the winners are announced.

