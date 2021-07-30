The final show of the Copperas Cove Public Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program put smiles on local residents faces as kids and their parents attended the Daniel G. Benes Science Show. The show left them with amazement and wonder.
The one-hour show, that was held July 22, had many experiments that included electricity, fire, dry ice and a floating ball.
Malyssa Allen brought her two daughters to the show.
“My favorite part of the show was the dry ice, I also liked seeing the ball float in the air,” said Fiona Allen, one of her daughters.
According to his website, the mission of the show “is to inspire people to inspire others, in a style that promotes excitement, insight, thought, and an eagerness to question, and a spirit to explore, the world around us!”
He has been doing science shows for audiences since 2012. He presents his shows on stages in front of many tens of thousands of students at both public and private schools, STEM/STEAM academies, public libraries, the Maker Faire in Austin, festivals and museums across the state of Texas.
His Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math-based science shows are filled with demonstrations of science, including physics, chemistry and electricity.
Benes’ mottoes are “have science, will travel” and “science all the things!”
“I am a science popularizer and host of Daniel G. Benes Science Shows,” he said.
According to his website, Benes’ family-friendly, STEAM-based shows and events have been featured on various television and radio outlets, including Discovery Channel, History Channel, NBC, CBS and NPR as well as in numerous magazine articles.
“I create science curriculums and enrichment programs which have been featured at youth centers and schools, including Montessori,” Benes said.
Benes said his Interactive Traveling Museum Antique Science & Technology Exhibits have been awarded five staff pick blue ribbons by Maker Faire Austin, and they have been featured at South By Southwest Interactive and numerous museums, including the Texas Museum of Science and Technology and the Bullock Texas State History Museum.
Besides his role as a scientist, Daniel is also an award-winning world/ambient/orchestral music composer and multi-instrumentalist. He is a skilled keyboardist and Native American/world flute performer and recording artist with two albums and hundreds of songs and soundtracks under his belt.
Benes is a former two-time Austin FM radio show host and producer, including a syndicated morning show in Seattle. When he’s not touring as a traveling scientist, designing and teaching science curriculum, or playing music, he works as a part-time technical specialist/advisor for Apple Inc. in Austin.
For more information about Benes, go to his website at https://www.scienceshows.tech.
