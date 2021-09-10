Second Star Portraits officially opened its doors in Copperas Cove this past June by owner Crystal Zabka. Last Thursday, the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce welcomed one of its newest members by having Zabka cut the ribbon on her new business. She was also presented with a plaque and her first dollar.
Chamber members and local residents came out to support the new business, refreshments were served and people got to take pictures with some of the studio setups.
“I have been a photographer most of my life and I have had a photography business for 10 years,” Zabka said. “I am very happy with my new studio because it is more comfortable and livelier for families here in Copperas Cove. I love being a photographer and taking pictures of babies and families.”
TJ Walsh met Zabka through her friend Elizabeth Matheny who is also a fellow photographer, and they both came to the ribbon cutting to support the new business.
Walsh also brought her fraternal twins who were born just three weeks ago, and Zabka did portraits of the newborn twins two weeks ago.
Crystal and her husband were high school sweethearts and decided to make Central Texas their home with their two sons and daughter. Before coming to Texas, they lived in Augusta, Georgia.
Second Star Portraits is located at 185 W. Business Highway 190, Suite 1, in Copperas Cove. If you are interested in Crystal’s photography services you can visit her website at https://www.secondstarportraits.com.
Zabka can accommodate many styles of shoots, including maternity, newborn, families, senior photos and milestone events.
She can be reached by phone at 254-981-0230 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Booking requests can also be made on the website, which says she is booked until November.
Those interested in the studio can follow it on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SecondStarPortraits.
(0) comments
