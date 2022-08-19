The Copperas Cove Senior Center is looking to either expand or begin programs for senior citizens after receiving a grant from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 Wednesday.
Mike Anastasio, the post’s quartermaster presented senior center leadership with a $1,000 check Wednesday.
As soon as she received the check from Anastasio, Robbie Willey, the city’s community outreach specialist, held the check in the air as dozens of seniors clapped and shouted their approval.
There are a couple of things Willey said she would like to do with the money to help the senior citizens: trips for the seniors and more dancing events.
“I want to start incorporating trips for the seniors,” Willey said. “I still need to figure out the exact details how to get a trip going.”
Though she has been on the job since only May 9, Willey said she knows how much the seniors love their dance events. In the past, the seniors have had hoe downs, senior prom and sock hops.
According to Willey, their favorite singer is Scotty Ray, who showed up for Wednesday’s presentation and bingo day.
“They will move the chairs back after bingo and they get to grooving,” she said. “I mean, John (Geydos), he has leg problems, but he’ll sit down there and he’ll twirl his cane.”
Since being on the job, Willey said morale has been on the rise since implementing new events and programs.
Money that the VFW post gives away comes from proceeds from bingo.
Bingo is open to the public at the post, 1506 Veterans Ave., in Cove. Bingo is played every Thursday at 7 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The post also hosts bingo on the last two Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m.
Organizations wishing to request money from the VFW can do so by sending a letter to the post leadership. Fund allocations will be considered and approved by members of the VFW.
Fittingly, the check was presented to the senior center on one of its bingo days. Anastasio’s wife, Lucy, who is president of the VFW Auxiliary, also presented the center with a check for $100. Normally, the auxiliary donates $25 per month to the senior center for bingo prizes.
“They can range anywhere from $5 gift cards to Dollar General,” Willey said. “They love their household goods. They love their toilet paper, they love their paper towels, they love shampoo and soap. They love that stuff.”
The senior center has a bingo day every other Monday as well as every Wednesday and Friday. On Mondays, Willey said the senior center will give prizes out similar to the show “Let’s Make a Deal.”
