Are you a senior and ready to cut a rug? The Copperas Cove Senior Center is presenting Senior Prom from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B.
The dance will feature music from Scotty Ray and Blanca’s Oldies But Goodies Show with Max McConnell and Dennis Rehders.
Refreshments will be provided. King and queen will be voted on. There will be a best original mask contest.
Tickets cost $3 per person, $5 for a couple or $20 for a table of eight.
Contact the Copperas Cove Senior Center at 254-547-6049 for tickets.
