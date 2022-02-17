The Copperas Cove Senior Activity Center will host a masquerade dance from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. The event will include an afternoon full of live music provided by Scotty Ray & Blanca’s Golden Oldies Show & Friends, dancing, refreshments, fun and prizes.
Entry into the event is available to those individuals 55 years of age or older; companions under 55 years of age are also welcomed and encouraged to attend. Cost for the event is $5 per person, or $30 per table of eight. Tickets and tables may be pre-purchased at the Senior Activity Center, located at 1012 North Drive, Suite 5, by contacting Jeri Wood at 254-547-6049, or at the event.
For further information or to purchase tickets please contact Jeri Wood, Senior Activity Center Community Outreach Specialist, at jwood@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-6049.
