An annual pageant held in conjunction with a Christmas market raised more than $4,000 for Alzheimer’s Disease.
More than 60 people competed to be crowned in one of the 10 Krist Kindl royalty title positions during the seventh annual Krist Kindl Charity Pageant that was held at the Copperas Cove Civic Center last Saturday.
The Pageant is a production of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program and was hosted by the reigning Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball.
Kimball’s platform of service this year is to raise awareness for those living with Alzheimer’s and help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. She chose this platform to honor her grandmother who has been living with the disease for years.
“It feels great that the community came out to support this event and this cause, I am doing this to honor my grandma,” Kimball said.
Some of the winners of this year’s pageant are former titleholders of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program, including Hayley Sawyer, who was crowned Preteen Miss Krist Kindl.
“It feels great and it is an amazing opportunity to really get out into the world and really just work for your community,” Sawyer said.
Another previous winner of the Krist Kindl pageant was Bonnie Turner won the title of Senior Miss Krist Kindl.
“This is the second time I won — the first was last year,” Turner said. “It feels good, and it is a great opportunity to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association, and dressing up in pretty gowns and sparkly shoes is awesome.”
This year, 68 contestants participated in the event. Local area businesses donated prizes to all of the contestants and winners. All of the contestants wore formal dresses and all had disciplined stage presence.
It was a very tight competition in several categories and a second look was needed for the judges to break the tie in the teen miss division.
The winners of the 2021 Krist Kindl Charity Pageant were:
- Baby Miss: Maliyah Banks
- Tiny Miss: Jianna Hendrix
- Miniature Miss: Isrielle Crockett
- Little Miss: Joslynn Coombs
- Junior Miss: Kadence Coombs
- King: Jordan Hendrix, Jr.
- Preteen Miss: Hayley Sawyer
- Teen Miss: Elise Fuselier
- Ms.: Ashley Coombs
- Sr. Ms.: Bonnie Turner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.