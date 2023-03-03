Several individuals and a relay team placed at the Bulldawg Relays in Copperas Cove last weekend, according to head coach Jared Shaw.
“The Bulldawg athletes accomplished several new personal bests,” Shaw said.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Several individuals and a relay team placed at the Bulldawg Relays in Copperas Cove last weekend, according to head coach Jared Shaw.
“The Bulldawg athletes accomplished several new personal bests,” Shaw said.
Individual and team achievements included:
Steve Deleon - 1st Place JV boys shot put
Nya Livingston - 1st Place JV girls pole vault
Josh Butler - 1st place in JV boys high jump
Zahriyah Coleman Dow - 1st place JV girls high jump
Vanity Carr - 1st Place JV girls long jump
Erin Sewell - 2nd Place JV girls high jump
Jovante Martin - 2nd Place JV boys 400 meter dash
Shakira Ziegler - 3rd Place JV girls shot put
Varsity Girls 4x200 made of Leela Fitzpatrick, A’mya Moss, ZariyaDikibo and Micahela Roberts finished 3rd overall
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.