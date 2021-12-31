Election 2022 Logo

In Texas, a new year means a new election. Several candidates have filed for county, state and federal offices ahead of the primary on March 1.

In Coryell County, some familiar names will appear on the ballot — former Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz and Gatesville Fire Chief Billy Vaden, for example.

Some Copperas Cove and Kempner residents will vote in Lampasas County’s races.

For races that are contested, the primary will determine the candidate for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

According to candidate information on the Secretary of State website, there are no Democratic candidates for county offices in either Coryell or Lampasas County.

For a full list of candidates for all state and federal races, go to https://candidate.texas-election.com/Elections/getQualifiedCandidatesInfo.do

Those who will be on the ballot, according to the Secretary of State, are:

Coryell County Races

County Judge

Republicans: Roger Miller, Joey Acfalle, Jack Barcroft and Celia J. Sellers

Democrats: None

Court at Law

Republicans: John Lee

Democrats: None

District Clerk

Republicans: Becky Moore

Democrats: None

County Clerk

Republicans: Jennifer Newton

Democrats: None

County Treasurer

Republicans: Randi McFarlin

Democrats: None

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Republicans: Billy Vaden and Scott Weddle

Democrats: None

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Republicans: Ray Ashby Jr., Bradi Diaz and Keith Taylor

Democrats: None

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Republicans: John Guinn

Democrats: None

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Republicans: F.W. “Bill” Price

Democrats: None

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Republicans: Jim Caldwell

Democrats: None

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Republicans: Coy Latham

Democrats: None

 

Lampasas County Races

County Judge

Republicans: Randy Hoyer

Democrats: None

District Clerk

Republicans: Edith Wagner Harrison

Democrats: None

County Clerk

Republicans: Tasha Bates, Dee Ann Crawford and Dianne Miller

Democrats: None

County Treasurer

Republicans: Melissa Karcher

Democrats: None

County Surveyor

Republicans: Paul Maples

Democrats: None

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Republicans: Jamie Smart

Democrats: None

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Republicans: Mark Rainwater

Democrats: None

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Republicans: Dr. James W, Mercer, Chris Munn and Misty L. Wakeman

Democrats: None

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Republicans: Camron D. Brister and David Shaw

Democrats: None

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Republicans: Gilbert Esparza, Dan Hause and Matilde Uvalle-Werlinger

Democrats: None

County Constable, Precinct 4 (unexpired term)

Republicans: Mandy Esparza

Democrats: None

