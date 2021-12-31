In Texas, a new year means a new election. Several candidates have filed for county, state and federal offices ahead of the primary on March 1.
In Coryell County, some familiar names will appear on the ballot — former Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz and Gatesville Fire Chief Billy Vaden, for example.
Some Copperas Cove and Kempner residents will vote in Lampasas County’s races.
For races that are contested, the primary will determine the candidate for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.
According to candidate information on the Secretary of State website, there are no Democratic candidates for county offices in either Coryell or Lampasas County.
For a full list of candidates for all state and federal races, go to https://candidate.texas-election.com/Elections/getQualifiedCandidatesInfo.do
Those who will be on the ballot, according to the Secretary of State, are:
Coryell County Races
County Judge
Republicans: Roger Miller, Joey Acfalle, Jack Barcroft and Celia J. Sellers
Democrats: None
Court at Law
Republicans: John Lee
Democrats: None
District Clerk
Republicans: Becky Moore
Democrats: None
County Clerk
Republicans: Jennifer Newton
Democrats: None
County Treasurer
Republicans: Randi McFarlin
Democrats: None
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Republicans: Billy Vaden and Scott Weddle
Democrats: None
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Republicans: Ray Ashby Jr., Bradi Diaz and Keith Taylor
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Republicans: John Guinn
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Republicans: F.W. “Bill” Price
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Republicans: Jim Caldwell
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
Republicans: Coy Latham
Democrats: None
Lampasas County Races
County Judge
Republicans: Randy Hoyer
Democrats: None
District Clerk
Republicans: Edith Wagner Harrison
Democrats: None
County Clerk
Republicans: Tasha Bates, Dee Ann Crawford and Dianne Miller
Democrats: None
County Treasurer
Republicans: Melissa Karcher
Democrats: None
County Surveyor
Republicans: Paul Maples
Democrats: None
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Republicans: Jamie Smart
Democrats: None
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Republicans: Mark Rainwater
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Republicans: Dr. James W, Mercer, Chris Munn and Misty L. Wakeman
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Republicans: Camron D. Brister and David Shaw
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
Republicans: Gilbert Esparza, Dan Hause and Matilde Uvalle-Werlinger
Democrats: None
County Constable, Precinct 4 (unexpired term)
Republicans: Mandy Esparza
Democrats: None
