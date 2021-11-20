Area residents discarded more then 3,500 pounds of paper and more than 900 pounds of electronic waste on Monday in Copperas Cove.
Monday was National Recycling Day, coined locally as Texas Recycles Day. Because of that, The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department collaborated with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) to hold an event for Texas Recycles Day.
The event was an opportunity for the local community to come out and discard items that can be recycled or shredded, items such as unwanted papers for shredding. People also discarded unwanted laptops, cell phones, hard drives, thumb drives, compact discs, cardboard and plastics.
The Executive Director of (KCCB) Roxanne Flores-Achmad, and (KCCB) President Bonita Henderson was there to assist the community with dropping off the items. Along with them assisting was Justin Klaus, and Payton Snok-house from the Heart of Texas Shredding Company, which is based out of Elm Mot.
In total, the local community discarded 3,672 pounds of paper, and 948 pounds of electronic waste.
Jesse Beck came out the Texas Recycles event to get rid of some of his old computers.
Another person getting rid of some electronic waste was Glenn Wells.
“I came to the event today because I saw this free event posted on social media, and so I wanted to get rid of a few old computers and a printer that I have had for more than 20 years,” Wells said. “This is first time that I got rid of stuff that I did not need anymore, and it was free.”
A local resident named Joe added: “I wanted to get rid of my son’s computer that he had when he graduated from University of Texas in 1999, I also wanted to get rid of an old GPS.”
