A few runners of the 5K Race to the Polar Bear Plunge took an icy dip on a chilly 32-degree morning last Saturday at the Copperas Cove City Park pool.
While most runners decided to opt out of the annual Polar Bear Plunge, the ones who did jump into the frigid water of the outdoor swimming pool said they were glad they did.
In the beginning, lifeguards had them do a belly flop competition and a treading water competition.
One runner, Jose Villasenor, said that while the water was near freezing, it actually helped him with his chronic pain.
“I suffer from a lot of chronic pain, so for me to kind of take that away, I have to run further; cycle farther; and swim farther just to get my heart rate up,” he said.
Tim Burson and his son, Devon Burson, did the treading-water competition.
“Bro, the water is cold!” Devon said as he was shivering and trying to quickly dry off.
Logan, 15, and Jennah, 12, hopped in as well and were the only young kids to do so.
“It was chilly,” Jennah said, but Logan said the water was terrible.
Preceding the plunge, a group of 246 people completed the 5K that involved making three laps around the city park, beginning and ending at the City Park Pool.
The Polar Bear 5K is the first race in the annual Cen-Tex Race Series, which allows individuals to compete for fastest time in several 5K races throughout the year.
The top male finisher overall on Saturday was 28-year-old Will Melendez of Killeen. The top male finisher from Copperas Cove was 19-year-old Joshua Guerriero.
The top female finisher overall on Saturday was 28-year-old Thea Barragan of Killeen. The top female finisher from Copperas Cove was 34-year-old Monica Johnson.
