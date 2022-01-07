Shawn Alzona was all smiles after his first Copperas Cove City Council meeting Tuesday evening. The 45-year-old had been sworn into the Place 3 seat at the beginning of the workshop meeting.
“It’s eye-opening. It feels good,” Alzona said. “You know, (I’m) anxious and excited at the same time. (I’m) taking it all in and ready to work hard for the city.”
Prior to, as well as throughout the duration of his campaign, Alzona could often be seen in the back of the council chambers, notepad and pen at the ready and taking notes.
He said being on the dais was, for the most part, what he expected.
“Obviously, there’s more stuff you don’t know,” Alzona said. “There’s obviously some information that I couldn’t just get from reading what was publicly available.”
With a crowd of supporters in attendance, Alzona took his oath of office from Lisa Kubala, the Copperas Cove Municipal Court associate judge.
Alzona defeated challenger Scott Remalia in a Dec. 7 runoff by a vote total of 222-138. Alzona’s vote totals accounted for around 62%, while Remalia’s amounted to around 38%.
Alzona nearly avoided a runoff, coming a handful of votes shy of winning the election outright in a three-way race on Nov. 2.
On that November night, Alzona received a total of 734 votes and Remalia finished with 379 votes. William Greg Smith, the third-place vote-getter from Nov. 2, received 372 votes.
Alzona’s 734 votes in November were just shy of the 50% plus one needed to win it outright.
Alzona ran for the position after Mayor Dan Yancey effectively resigned the position when he filed to run for mayor.
Along with serving on the city council, Alzona is a member of the Parks and Recreation Quality of Life Board.
Alzona is employed in the grocery industry.
