S. C. Lee Junior High eighth grader Riley Wood peeks out from the bangs that she uses to hide her face. She watches her fingers move rapidly in front of her as they spell out words demonstrating her patriotism and love for her nation.

Wood, who is extremely shy, uses American Sign Language each morning when students are reciting the U. S. and state pledges of allegiance. Wood has been signing since 6th grade and is also able to sign a greeting, her name and other conversational phrases.

