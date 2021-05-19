Lakeshia Henderson and Shekora Green were among the first customers in the drive-through line for last Friday’s grand opening of Simply Good Burgers in Copperas Cove, a business that first opened last year as a food truck in Killeen.
“We saw them at the food truck and they said they were going to open up over here, so we were excited,” said Henderson, who moved here a couple months ago from Killeen. “The line moved really quickly. I thought it was going to take a while, but it didn’t take as long as I thought. At the food truck, you wait a little while.
“It looks good … look at the bacon. They didn’t skimp on that.”
Located at 301 E. Business Highway 190, the restaurant occupies the former drive-thru location for El Corral, a Mexican restaurant that relocated nearby. There are also picnic tables and chairs on the patio area for customers to sit and eat if they wish.
Sabrina Hebert, one of the owners, said the first day in Cove was going well. There was a 10-person crew on hand for the grand opening, which continued Saturday. The food truck in Killeen remains open for business, with the Cove location operating from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“So far, everything is going great,” Hebert said. “As you can see, we’re very busy. We make everything fresh to order. Customers are excited, so we’re excited.”
Lines were long around midday in the drive-thru and at the walk-up order window out front. One customer, Jared Phillips, said he and his wife are moving here from Texarkana, and he decided to get some lunch while washing clothes at the laundromat across the street.
“My son is retiring from the military and he mentioned this was about to open, so while I was letting my clothes dry, I thought I’d walk over and get a bite to eat,” said Phillips, who normally favors the burgers at Wendy’s. “It looks like a very simple, good menu. I just got a hamburger, no fries or anything. It should be good.”
Phillips was waiting to get back to the laundromat to try out his burger, but Lakeisha and her friend, Shekora, were too impatient for that.
After Shekora opened her Mac Daddy, a double meat burger topped with macaroni and cheese, pickles, more cheese, and special sauce, Lakeisha unwrapped her Boss Hog combo and took a bite.
“Oh, yeah, it’s good,” she said of the double meat sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and ranch bacon sauce. “The meat is smoky. It’s good.”
For a look at the full menu, go to the Simply Good Burgers page on Facebook.
