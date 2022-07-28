Lucas Miller the Singing Zoologist returned to the Copperas Cove Public Library last Thursday, July 21, for a second straight year to entertain and educate local children and their families about several different animals.
His show was the final one of this year’s Summer Reading Program at the library.
Cassie Bray brought her daughter, Briley, to the Singing Zoologist show. The two have also seen Miller’s show in Round Rock. Briley sat in front on the floor in the big room of the Copperas Cove Public Library.
During the show, Briley was very inquisitive throughout the show, answering and asking a few questions.
“I really liked the show,” the home-schooled second grader said afterwards. “I have seen his show several times, and I really like learning about animals. My favorite animal is a tiger, and in the ocean it is a shark, because I think that they are pretty cool.”
During his show, Miller sung about animals, provided pictures and information about them through the use of a visual screen and he brought his not-so-alive stuffed animals to show the audience.
Miller brought energy and positivity to his show, and the local residents left the show smiling.
Area resident Stephanie Miller brought her four kids to the Singing Zoologist show.
“This is the first time that we have come to this show,” she said. “We really enjoyed his show. We also came out and saw four out of the six shows that were put on by the library during this year’s Summer Reading Program, we enjoyed them all.”
Kevin Marsh, the director of the Copperas Cove Public Library, said some families came to all shows while others came only to one. The goal for each show, however, is for the library to foster a desire to read.
“For each show, if there is a kid who gets motivated to read because they came to the library for the shows, then we will use singing zoologists, we’ll use pizza, we’ll use whatever it takes to get kids coming to the library and reading,” Marsh said.
Miller has performed at the Copperas Cove Public Library several times over the years; he performed his show last year as well but had to take a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, his calendar has been full.
“This summer has been busy as ever, and I have six more shows planned through mid-August,” he said. “This show had a good group of kids, and I really enjoyed coming back.”
Miller grew up in Lexington, Kentucky, where he became fascinated with frogs. In 1991, he received a degree in zoology. His love for music came while he was in high school; he played the saxophone, picked up the guitar and started writing songs at that time.
In 1993, he became the first education director at what is now called the Austin Zoo. In 1994, Miller started his own business doing on-site presentations for schools, festivals, libraries, and since then millions of kids have enjoyed his shows, his music, videos, and his books.
The Singing Zoologist’s show was made possible by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.