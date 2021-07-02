The Copperas Cove Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is in full swing and has already had a few entertaining shows for local children and their families.
Last Thursday, June 24, Lucas Miller, the Singing Zoologist, provided a fun and entertaining show for kids and their parents. He has performed several times for the Cove Public Library, but was unable to perform last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Last year when the pandemic hit I had lot of stuff on the schedule, and more than half of the shows got canceled,” Miller said. “I did switch some of my shows to an online stream format and I did enjoy that, but I believe that my shows are much better when they are in-person, human interaction. When I perform for a public audience, like at a library, I try to keep my songs and performances the same so that kids can remember and enjoy stuff that they already know.”
This year the singing zoologist brought back some his favorite animal puppets, stuffed animals, pictures, and most importantly, his songs about animals.
Maddox Tobias, the current Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador attended and loved the songs about one reptile in particular.
“I had a great time at the show and my favorite was the songs, and my favorite song was the one about alligators, because I love to learn about them,” Tobias said.
Lukas Bonham, a soon-to-be fifth grader at Clements/Parsons Elementary, also has a favorite animal.
“I liked the show, and my favorite animal are sharks,” Bonham said.
Miller has performed for than two million kids in nearly 30 years. He has taught children how to love and learn about the many amazing creatures that exist on the planet. He has received a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Miami of Ohio University in Oxford, Ohio.
He has performed his show at many places across Texas and the country, such as the Austin City Limits Music Festival, the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., and the Austin Symphony’s Children’s Day Art Park.
Miller has recorded his songs on several CDs and has authored and published several books. His books, CDs and other merchandise can be purchased on his website: https://singingzoologist.com/.
