One of the signature events during the city of Copperas Cove’s Krist Kindl holiday bazaar is the Kristl Kindl Charity Pageant, which is put on by the Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant.
This was the sixth year of the event, however it had to be held in a different location, because of the change in venue for the bazaar, which was held in the Copperas Cove Civic Center where the pageant is normally held.
Luckily for Wendy Sledd, the director of the Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty Scholarship Pageant, Cadence Church invited the members of the royalty to hold the charity event in its sanctuary Saturday.
This year, the event focused on raising money for Copperas Cove ISD’s Blessings in a Backpack program, which provides meals to students who do not have food to eat on the weekends. Students are given one meal for Friday night, three meals for Saturday and three meals for Sunday.
Young Miss Five Hills Elise Fuselier, a sophomore at Copperas Cove High School, used the pageant to help raise money for the Blessings in a Backpack program through CCISD.
“I hosted this event because it brings in a lot of money and it is an eye catcher,” Fuselier said. “I believe that this is the perfect time for this event because Christmas time is all about giving, and right now we are giving to those in need.”
Sledd said the pageant shows the resilience of members of the community.
“I think that this event is a testament to the fact that we can’t let the pandemic stop us from living our everyday lives, and we just have to do it safely,” Sledd said. “We had masks available for anyone who came in that might not have had one, we had sanitizer available, and also we did social distancing by having our contestants arrive at different times, and more importantly we raised over $2,700 for charity at a time when families are really struggling during the pandemic when work has been cut, or people are not able to work at all.”
This year’s Krist Kindl Pageant raised $2,717.72.
Leticia Sanchez, a fifth grader at Trimmier Elementary School in Killeen, participated in her second Krist Kindl Pageant. This time, she won the crown of Junior Miss Krist Kindl.
“Winning this crown gives me confidence and lets me know that I can do anything,” Sanchez said.
Emily Kimball was crowned Teen Miss Krist Kindl.
“Winning this crown is really great because I get to represent my age category, and I think it is great because I really love Christmas; it is my favorite holiday,” Kimball said.
Emerald Bentley was named Ms. Krist Kindl for this year’s pageant.
“I was excited to be a part of this pageant so that I could help raise money for the Copperas Cove ISD’s Blessings in a Backpack program,” Bentley said. “The bonus was winning but it was really about the charity and I was excited that I got to be a part of it, and help contribute to helping those kids that don’t have food to eat on the weekend, to have that little extra something to take home.”
Winners for this year’s pageant are:
- Baby Miss Krist Kindl: Elizabeth Grace Charlton
- Tiny Miss Krist Kindl: Airis Louis Gray
- Miniature Miss Krist Kindl: Bertaelyn Kay Marquez
- Little Miss Krist Kindl: Khloe Perez
- Junior Miss Krist Kindl: Leticia Sanchez
- Boys/King Krist Kindl: Swayze Andre Gray
- Teen Miss Krist Kindl: Emily Kimball
- Ms. Krist Kindl: Emerald Bentley
- Senior Ms. Krist Kindl: Bonnie Turner
