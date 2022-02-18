What is your name, age and current title?
Lydia Burse, 47, 6th Grade Department Chair, S.C. Lee Jr. High School
What is your occupational history?
Retired U.S. Army, 23 years, Transportation Warrant Officer
What is your education history and years graduated?
B.S. in Business Management, 2012 Park University, M.S. Curriculum and Instruction from University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2020
Tell me a little about your life.
Mother of two wonderful children, Kelyia, a sophomore at Angelo State University, and Kelvin, a high school junior. I’m from Waycross, GA and the oldest of three children.
Why did you decide to pursue this career?
While in the military, I was an instructor and really like the teaching platform.
Was there a defining moment or did you always know?
I decided then that I wanted to become a teacher. My mother was also a middle school science teacher and that inspired me also.
What are some things that you’ve experienced as a Black educator that have given you hope in the school system?
My cousin, Dr. Benefield, is a principal of a middle school back home and has given me inspiration that you can accomplish in education whatever you decide to do. This is only my second year in education, but I can see that the opportunities are there for me to pursue whatever path I want to take in education, whether it’s administration or remaining in the classroom.
What does Black History Month mean to you?
Black History Month is a time for Black History to be showcased and shown to the world. There are so many things that Blacks have done that have not been recognized, and things that Blacks are continuing to do. We should be proud of our accomplishments, not only during this month, but yearround.
Why is it important to celebrate Black History Month?
As I stated earlier, Black History should be shown to the entire continent. It’s our time to shine and let our upcoming generations know what we’ve done so that they can be proud too.
In your opinion, what are some ways that the community can do to uplift other Black educators specifically?
Making sure that Black educators are recognized for their hard work in education. Seek out information on how educators are using their talents in the classroom, school, and their community.
What do you like the most about BHM?
The camaraderie, food and bonding of the community.
