Traveling around her four-county district last weekend, State Rep. Shelby Slawson stopped by Copperas Cove to give residents a look at some of the Legislature’s accomplishments in Austin during the most recent legislative session.
Due to a large surplus, the state legislature has focused its efforts after the session on property tax reform.
In the first special session, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had differing views on how to solve the property tax reform issue, Slawson explained to her Copperas Cove constituents.
“The fight has not been about whether; it’s been a little bit about how much, but it’s been massively about how to provide that to Texans,” Slawson said last weekend.
In April, the Texas House moved a bill that included an appraisal cap decrease from 10% to 5% for all properties — residential and businesses. The House also included a provision for compression, or to “buy down” the maintenance and operation portion of school district taxes, which are the biggest portion of property taxes.
The Senate rejected the House’s bill and sent one of its own that included a homestead exemption, which Slawson said was fine but not the solution the House was looking for.
“Homestead exemptions are good for homeowners — for a little while,” she said. “But as your property continues to climb, the value of your property starts to eat away at the benefit of that homestead exemption.”
Slawson said the House drafted a bill that included everything, including homestead exemption, and it was not well-received.
The fight may soon be over, however.
The Senate moved Senate Bill 2, which it approved unanimously Wednesday, according to a news release from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s office.
Patrick presides over the Texas Senate.
Senate Bill 2 includes a mixture of priorities from the Senate and House, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
According to the lieutenant governor, Senate Bill 2 is an $18 billion property tax relief bill that — among other things — increases the state’s homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000.
The homestead exemption is a “tax break” that removes $100,000 from a home’s taxable value, the Statesman reported.
A total of around $12 billion would go toward compression, which the House favored, according to the Statesman.
The bill reportedly is the largest property tax cut in the state’s history, according to Patrick.
House lawmakers approved Senate Bill 2 on Thursday.
Senate Democrats a few weeks ago also introduced an amendment to include teacher pay raises.
The newest version of Senate Bill 2 for this second special session does not, however, which had Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns perplexed.
“I will say there was great disappointment across the board from folks at the (summer school board) conference that the Legislature started the session with $33 billion in surplus and, to date, they have not done a doggone thing for teachers,” Burns said during Tuesday’s school board meeting. “They’ve made a great effort for retired teachers, but somehow they’ve kicked it and said, ‘Oh, we’re going to make this an election issue in November.’
“But they’ve not done anything for teachers, and that is one of the greatest disappointments that educators — when you’ve got that kind of a surplus — that educators would not be considered in the first wave of let’s make a difference in the lives of people — or public education.”
Impeachment
Slawson also addressed the House vote on sending the articles of impeachment for Attorney General Ken Paxton to the Senate.
The vote happened May 27 after four state representatives brought 20 allegations of misconduct, including bribery and abuse of office to the House floor.
“It was the hardest vote I’ve taken,” Slawson said. “It was a very somber chamber on that vote; I don’t think it should be taken lightly.”
Slawson voted against sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, but 121 of her colleagues did. Slawson explained her vote in her visit to Copperas Cove.
“As a member of the body, I did not feel like I had sufficient information in front of me to feel confident in forwarding that for a trial in the Senate,” Slawson said. “But I’ll tell you, it’s not because I don’t have concerns about what may have been going on in that office.”
Slawson said Paxton asked the Legislature to provide $3.3 million in taxpayer money for a settlement between him and “whistleblowers” from his office.
Slawson said neither the House nor the Senate included the requested settlement funding in their budgets. It wasn’t until a couple of days before the hearing in the House that she was aware there was an investigation into Paxton.
During impeachment hearings in the lower chamber, House representatives act essentially as a grand jury, deciding whether there is enough to move forward with a trial.
The trial is scheduled to begin in the Senate in September.
Other accomplishments
Slawson said one of the bills she was most proud of passing was House Bill 18.
Also known as the SCOPE Act (Securing Children Online through Parental Empowerment), the soon-to-be law (signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 13) requires parental consent for minors to create social media accounts.
Slawson said Saturday that the main purpose for the bill was because of what she called predatory algorithms that minors are subjected to as a result of overexposure to digital media.
To illustrate the kind of predatory algorithms minors might be subjected to, Slawson told of a teenage girl who testified during the committee hearing for the bill.
“(She) started searching for diet tips. Content starts being pushed to her about ways to starve herself, ways to throw up after you’ve eaten and connecting her with groups that glorify how long you can go without eating,” Slawson said.
The new law prevents digital service providers from using geolocation tracking and gives parents the authority to block targeted advertisements to their children.
The 19-page bill takes effect Sept. 1, 2024, except for the section that requires parental consent and many other provisions. That portion of the bill took effect upon Abbott’s signature.
