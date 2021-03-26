Alina Salazar, a Copperas Cove High School senior and softball player, has earned the right to continue her playing career at the college level.
Being recruited by a handful of schools — both athletically and academically — Salazar said she was not assessing the prestige of the softball program.
Rather, she was looking to see if the school’s academic offerings matched her desires.
In the end, she found a school looking for her to play softball and that offered a degree in her desired path — veterinary medicine. Salzar aspires to work in a zoo.
“I really would like to be a veterinarian, and so I really wanted a college that would help me balance out my academics and softball at the same time,” Salazar said.
The school: Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, Mississippi — home of the Delta Devils.
Salazar signed her letter of intent on Feb. 3 when seven athletes from different sports signed to play college athletics.
During the recruiting process, Salazar said conversations with Mississippi Valley State head coach Lee Smith helped her make her decision from an athletic standpoint.
“He’s very welcoming,” Salazar said. “He really made me and my family feel like we were a part of something — like a family outside of Texas.”
From Salazar’s perspective, the journey to get where she is now has not been easy.
“It makes me push harder to be what I want to be,” she said, adding that she remembers times she didn’t know if she could play well enough to play at the college level.
“Just to be able to finally do that, it’s amazing,” Salazar said.
During her high school career, Salazar played catcher, a position that head coach Bryan Waller said he considered the most important.
He characterized the position as the most important, because the catcher can see the entire field and set defensive positions for her fielders to give the team the best opportunity to get out of an inning.
As a player, from Waller’s perspective, Salazar was the “epitome of a teammate.”
“Whether she’s having a great game (or) a down game, she is back in that dugout rallying her teammates, coaching her teammates on, cheering her teammates on, lifting them up,” Waller said. “She’s one of the best catchers I’ve had the privilege to coach.”
This is Waller’s seventh season as head coach at Copperas Cove.
In his career as a coach, Waller said he has seen several athletes end up playing in college.
“It’s just a reflection of all their hard work and dedication they’ve put into this sport over the years,” he said.
Waller said he is confident the transition from high school to college will go smoothly for Salazar.
