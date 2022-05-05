Copperas Cove teachers have the potential to earn a six-figure salary thanks to a new program through the Texas Education Agency. The new Teacher Incentive Allotment rewards the best teachers with higher salaries through state funding that has been set aside to keep teachers in the classroom.
Educators who are selected have shown to be effective teachers, and their results demonstrate measurable improvements in their students. The program requires participating districts to implement systems that will designate teachers as “recognized,” “exemplary,” or “master.”
The total number of dollars teachers will receive varies based on how many teachers qualify. It is estimated that Master-designated teachers in CCISD would earn an additional $16,947. Exemplary teachers could earn an additional $8,968, and recognized teachers $4,484. Teachers in schools that have higher needs will receive higher values in the funding ranges. The salary increases continue for five years after which teachers must be re-evaluated and re-designated into one of the three categories to qualify for the continued pay incentive.
CCISD Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services Amanda Crawley said the financial reward is based on the impact the teacher has on student growth.
“Teacher incentive allotment is designed to reward our very best classroom teachers who are making the biggest differences in student growth and achievement,” Crawley said. “Once earned, these funds will go directly to the teacher to keep our very best teachers in the classrooms with students where they can make the biggest impact in reaching our most valuable resource, our students.”
CCISD has submitted its application to TEA and expects to receive notification of approval in July. If approved, the 2022-2023 school year will be CCISD’s data collection year to determine which teachers qualify based on student academic growth and teacher evaluations.
CCISD must use at least 90% of the state funds for increased teacher pay and CCISD is committed to giving those funds directly to the teachers who earn them. The remaining 10% may be used for additional programs to help support teachers in training opportunities and professional development.
TEA launched the program in the fall of 2020 as part of Texas House Bill 3 that was passed in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.