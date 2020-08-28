Teachers and paraprofessionals play a critical role in the development of children. This is especially true when it comes to special education staff who work with children dealing with diverse challenges and needs.
Special education staff in schools are expected to do quite a lot: assess students’ skills to determine their needs and then develop teaching plans; organize and assign activities that are specific to each student’s abilities; teach and mentor students as a class, in small groups and one-on-one; and write individualized education plans in parent-friendly language.
Special education paraprofessional Maureen Ames helps special education students grow and develop at S. C. Lee Junior High School.
Ames’ duties include supporting life skills students with instruction and daily support to navigate the campus for class, lunch and physical education. Ames sets up the school’s drop-off and pick-up loop to maintain student safety. If it is raining, she provides an alternate route for students to enter the building.
Principal Brian Jost said Ames cares about each student and staff member on campus.
“Mrs. Ames has provided a caring environment for teachers and the students,” Jost said. “She will go above and beyond her assigned duties to make sure that the school, the classroom and the parking area are ready to receive students.”
Stress is often magnified in a special education classroom where children may be dealing with behavioral and learning issues.
Ames demonstrates a calm nature to her countenance that helps reduce the level of stress in the room. Creating a safe classroom is characterized by maintaining a calm atmosphere and is a crucial skill that Ames has mastered.
“What has made Mrs. Ames stand out to me is her relentless intention or goal to provide support to all students, not just those she is in daily contact with,” said Jost, who selected Ames as the 2020 S. C. Lee Junior High Paraprofessional of the Year.
Some students find difficulty in properly expressing what they are feeling, due to their communication skill level. They act out or withdraw because they are feeling confused, frustrated, or even overwhelmed. Ames has intuitive skills to sense underlying issues behind a child’s behavior, along with helping them as situations occur.
“Mrs. Ames has been a veteran member of the special education staff at S.C. Lee Junior High,” Jost said. “She is an integral part of the educational process. She is a person with a unique combination of traits to influence student achievement.”
Ames started her 14th year of service at Copperas Cove ISD earlier this month.
