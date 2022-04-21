Heather Gilbert has a tremendous heart for kids. As a special education teacher at Copperas Cove Junior High School, Gilbert is focused on the needs and care of all her students.
“She is one of the most prepared young teachers that I have had the opportunity to watch grow,” said Principal Jeff Shannon. “Ms. Gilbert preps like no other. She creates hands-on manipulatives, tangible learning devices, and infuses them effectively into lessons all her students can utilize.”
However, Gilbert did not start off as expected. She met with CCJHS administrative team on several occasions wondering whether she was able to do the job. She spent many days leaving in tears, not knowing whether she was going to be able to provide what her students needed.
“She has since grown exponentially in terms of her confidence and approach,” Shannon said. “Her contagious smile brightens the room and makes everyone feel loved and accepted. I am in amazement of how far she has come in such a short time.”
Gilbert’s role and responsibilities changed this year from being a paraprofessional last year to moving into the first year of a teaching career upon completing her teaching degree. She is now in charge of her own classroom rather than serving in a supporting role to the teacher.
“I told her early in the year that she was the perfect person for this job,” Shannon said. “She is so charismatic and truly wears her feelings on her sleeves. I never have to wonder or question whether what she is doing what is best for kids.
“Character is something that she brings with her daily. She takes pride in all aspects of student engagement. When you walk into her room, you will always find her sitting with a group of students working on something. I like that she does not stop what she is doing even when the principal walks in the door. She stays focused until the task is complete.”
Shannon adds that Gilbert’s rapport with her students is second to none, sharing that he has spoken with parents who tell him she is in constant communication with them and takes time to address any concerns in a timely manner.
Gilbert was named the Copperas Cove Junior High Paraprofessional of the Year in 2021 and was named the school’s Rookie Teacher of the Year this year.
“Ms. Gilbert advocates for all students with engaging lessons and fun activities daily. Her dedication is apparent,” Shannon said. “She has truly embraced her position and we are thankful she chose CCJHS. We are a better place because of Ms. Gilbert.”
