Madison LaFrance

Martin Walker Elementary special education teacher Madison LaFrance possesses a genuine belief that each and every student has potential, strengths and is deserving of her best effort every day. She sees the possibilities in every student and works from their strengths to address areas of weakness.

“Mrs. LaFrance refuses to accept anything less than her students’ best at all times. She is unrelenting in her efforts to grow her students,” said Earl Parcell, who served as LaFrance’s principal. “Specifically, Mrs. LaFrance is to be credited with leading the charge to transition mid-year two of her students from the resource classroom which is a restrictive setting to an inclusion classroom which is a less restrictive setting.

