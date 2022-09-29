Martin Walker Elementary special education teacher Madison LaFrance possesses a genuine belief that each and every student has potential, strengths and is deserving of her best effort every day. She sees the possibilities in every student and works from their strengths to address areas of weakness.
“Mrs. LaFrance refuses to accept anything less than her students’ best at all times. She is unrelenting in her efforts to grow her students,” said Earl Parcell, who served as LaFrance’s principal. “Specifically, Mrs. LaFrance is to be credited with leading the charge to transition mid-year two of her students from the resource classroom which is a restrictive setting to an inclusion classroom which is a less restrictive setting.
“The sheer thought of this type of a transition mid-year speaks volumes about the students and Mrs. LaFrance. The best part of this transition is that both students are successful in their general education classroom.”
Parcell says LaFrance’s personal goal, her vision, and mission are to work with and grow every single one of her special education students so that they can be successful with their accommodations in their grade level classes with their peers.
“Mrs. LaFrance’s classroom is an environment where learning and effort are infectious. Her ability to meet individual differences in one setting while still moving the entire group toward a learning objective is quite remarkable,” Parcell said. “She leaves no stone unturned and will try anything to connect with her students. Seating choice, proximity, incentives, strategic conversations, immediate feedback, and parental contact are a few of her tools that she will not hesitate to utilize with and for her students.”
LaFrance is in her second year of teaching but Parcell says she is a natural teacher who strives to make learning accessible and intentional for her students.
“Her creativity and passion for her students keeps her always finding and developing new ways to help them make progress and reach their potential,” Parcell said. “She is constantly collaborating with her students’ general education teachers to individualize the instruction or tasks for her students. Mrs. LaFrance works to create opportunities for her students to be successful and gain self-confidence because she understands how important these small victories are for her students.
“Mrs. LaFrance is a force, a great and powerful force for students. The construct that puts Mrs. LaFrance in rare air even among elite educators is how she lives her vision to ensure her students succeed.”
LaFrance was named the 2022 Martin Walker Elementary Rookie Teacher of the Year.
