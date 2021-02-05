Smiles and excitement filled the air inside the Copperas Cove VFW Post 8577 Saturday, as Cub Scout Pack 251 came together to participate in this year’s Pinewood Derby. Many Cub Scouts participated in the event.
VFW Post 8577 sponsors Pack 251.
The Pinewood Derby is a race of handmade cars down a sloped track, propelled only by gravity.
The first Pinewood Derby was held May 15, 1953, in Manhattan Beach, California, according to Scout Life magazine. Boy Scouts of America first published about the event in a BSA publication in a 1954 issue of Boys’ Life magazine.
Since then, many Cub Scout packs have put the event on their annual calendars.
In Copperas Cove, Mason Juhan has been with the Cub Scouts for two years and was this year’s winner for his entire pack and overall winner of the Pinewood Derby 2021.
“The most important part of this event is not winning but having fun, and being with my friends,” Juhan said.
John Larson, the pack’s Cub Master, said he has seen an increase in membership in the pack.
“I have been the cub master for about a year now. Last year, during COVID-19, we had 20 kids,” Larson said. “This year, we have 50 kids, so this will be a big group racing cars today.”
In the pack, there are five dens — two Webelo dens, one bears den, one tiger den, and a wolf den.
“One of the reasons for the increase is that parents were looking for something their kids could get involved in,” Larson said. “It puts them in a good social setting where they can learn new things, make friends and have fun. We follow all COVID-19 protocols so everyone remains safe. We are looking for more opportunities to partner with the VFW, and we are going to do some new beautification projects in the future, like plant some flowers around the VFW.”
Anna Larson, a den leader for the pack, said the event is a highly anticipated one.
“Pinewood Derby is something that we look forward to every year; the scouts make their cars and have fun doing it,” she said.
Elsie Conklin has been in the Cub Scouts since September 2020. She is in second grade and attends Clements/Parsons Elementary School in Copperas Cove.
“This was my first time racing in the Pinewood Derby,” Conklin said. “I liked the event because it was fun.”
Conklin’s mother, Ashley Hinds, said, “I was actually on the offense of letting her come into the Cub Scouts, but this group interested her more than Girl Scouts did. She likes the outdoors and likes to do hands on projects, she really enjoys it. She likes to go on hikes with her bb gun, and her crossbow, it has been a great time for her.”
Tony Burt, a first grader at Williams/Ledger Elementary School, said this was his first Pinewood Derby and recently joined the Cub Scouts. He won a first place medal in the Tiger Division.
“I love that he is part of the Cub Scouts,” said his mother, Stacey Burt. “We just moved here so I am glad that he can be involved in the community, make new friends, and learn new skills.”
