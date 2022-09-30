Cool fall temperatures greeted scores of volunteers and runners last week at City Park for the 4th annual Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Fall Sweep and the 8th annual Pink Warrior Dash 5K fun run.
After a warm-up of Zumba fitness dancing at the Fester House stage area, more than 100 runners and walkers lined up to run, walk, and raise money for Pink Warrior Angels, a local organization designed to provide financial assistance for people undergoing treatment for cancer.
Cove resident Julie Moser founded the non-profit group in 2015 after her own bout with cancer.
“When I went through cancer treatment, being a middle-class, active-duty (military) family, we didn’t qualify for help,” said Moser, who set a goal to raise $10,000 from this year’s fun run. “We had great insurance, but we didn’t have a way to pay our mortgage. I worked but our dual income went down to one, and my husband deployed.
“I didn’t know how I was going to feed my kids or keep continuity for them. That’s what our mission is – to help break that in-between gap of, ‘Why do I have to be homeless to even get help?’
“We use those funds to give to those who are going through treatment, to help pay mortgage, rent, car notes, medical bills, anything like that. Anybody who is in active cancer treatment of any kind, once they’re validated, our board of directors gets together, and we figure out the best use of our money.
“Everyone needs help, whether they have insurance or not. Someone to cut the grass; someone to watch the dogs.”
One of the 5K runners, Dagmar Riley of Kempner, said she was participating in the event because cancer has hit close to home recently.
“We had two people close to me die this year, and two years ago, I went through breast cancer with my stepmom,” she said. “So it’s personal.”
Meanwhile, KCCB executive director Roxanne Flores-Achmad said this was the first time for KCCB and the Pink Angel Warriors to join forces and based on this year’s large turnout, she thinks the partnership was a success.
Last year, 75 volunteers turned out for the KCCB park cleanup, and that number was expected to reach at least 100 when the runners joined in after their event.
“It’s a win-win,” Achmad said. “Whether they’re running or picking up trash, they’re out here doing something to provide service to our community. That’s what it’s all about.”
Friends Monica Transue and Bo Roldan agreed.
“To me, I always like to give to the community,” Roldan said, prior to beginning her cleanup effort. “I’ve been here 31 years – I’m from New York City originally – and I’ve always volunteered for anything that I can. And it’s not just giving back to the community but letting them know we support them.”
Transue added: “Exactly what she said. It’s to support the community and to give back, but also, they need volunteers to help. They’re short-staffed everywhere – the city; the parks. Just to give a helping hand (and) pick up a little bit of trash on a Saturday.
“People should definitely volunteer. You want to have the community come out and take care of where they live. It’s really nice. You get to meet your neighbors and maybe even make a few new friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.