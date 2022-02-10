WACO — Titleholders with the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program tried different sports in demonstration rooms of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Maddox Tobias learned about the sport of shot put for the first time when he tried to lift the metal 16 pound ball.
“I had a lot of fun playing football on the miniature football field that was in the mascot room and throwing the baseball along with everyone in our group to see how fast everyone could throw,” Tobias said. “Seeing all the different trophies was one of my favorite parts of the exhibits. I think one day I will be part of the Sports Hall of Fame for shot put because I am good at throwing and I am strong so I could throw that heavy ball really far.”
The renowned museum hosted the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty for a private tour to learn more about sports history in the Lone Star State.
Little Miss Five Hills Braelyn Liles said she was surprised at how fast she could throw a football when timed by the museum’s throwing machine that times guests on throwing and kicking various balls.
“I threw it 17 miles per hour,” the 5-year-old said. “I had fun trying all the different sports and I would like to play them all in school when I am older.”
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale said the museum is a must see.
“This was my second time visiting the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and it was just as fun as the first time. There is so much to see and learn about, you might not catch it all in just one visit,” Hale said. “I learned about many more interesting sport facts on our recent visit, from as far away as (Michigan’s) Detroit Lions that I didn’t see on our first visit. I highly recommend this for the sports enthusiast, and it is a great family friendly activity.”
Former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III, the first player in Copperas Cove history to win the Heisman Trophy, has a featured exhibit in the Hall of Fame.
In addition to the Hall of Fame, the facility also hosts the Texas Tennis Museum and Texas High School Football Hall of Fame and hosts a variety of sports.
Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball said she learned a lot about Texas sports history during the tour.
“I love how the museum shows what high school students won in their sports,” the All-American cheerleader said. “As an athlete, it was great to learn the history about multiple sports in addition to my own. Texas truly has a lot to offer those who enjoy participating in and watch sports.”
The Texas Sports Hall of Fame opened in 1951 and offers more than 4,000 pieces of memorabilia for visitors to enjoy. Its hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free with a military identification card. There is also a senior citizen discount.
