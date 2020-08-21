The city of Copperas Cove is accepting applications for vacancies in two advisory boards through Sept. 15, according to a news release from city spokesman Kevin Keller.
Applicants selected to fill the vacancies will be appointed by the Copperas Cove City Council, the release said.
Quality of Life Advisory Board
Members of the Quality of Life Advisory Board serve two-year terms.
“The board shall provide advisory oversight of public playgrounds, athletic fields, walking trails, recreation centers/facilities, golf course and other facilities and activities on any of the properties owned or controlled by the City,” the release said.
The board meets on the second Tuesday of the month.
Cemetery Advisory Board
Members of the Cemetery Advisory Board also serve two-year terms.
“Members also plan special projects at the cemetery, such as historical or genealogy searches, and cooperate with other public and private organizations in advancing the interests of the cemetery,” the release said.
Meetings are held bi-monthly, the release said.
Applications for both boards can be picked up in person at City Hall, 914 S. Main St., Suite D, or they can be downloaded and printed from the city’s website, www.copperascovetx.gov, under “Forms and Applications.”
Vacancies will be advertised through Sept. 5, and applications are due to City Secretary Lisa Wilson no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Questions can be directed to Wilson at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
