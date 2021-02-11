Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) will host a Spring Eco Fling from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 27 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B. This year’s event will also be available virtually by following the KCCB Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/KeepCopperasCoveBeautiful.
Eco Fling is a free educational event for our community and surrounding areas, featuring children’s crafts and a fashion show made of recycled or repurposed items. This family friendly event is for adults and children of all ages, and will include the following activities:
- Virtual Gardening 101 Class
- Grab and Go Crafts for Kids
- Information Booths
- Five Hills Scholarship Pageant Fashion Show
- Art Contest
Questions may be directed to Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB Executive Director, at rflores-achmad@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221, extension 6704.
