The Spring Eco Fling is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B. The event is hosted by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.
The event is an educational event with different events for families, according to a news release by city spokesman Kevin Keller.
The event will include:
- Craft booths
- Fashion show
- Food trucks
- Vendors
- Popcorn and snow cones
Those looking to be vendors can go to https://forms.gle/hgpZYrhCZfhf81fLA for more information.
