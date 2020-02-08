Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Spring Eco Fling event

In this file photo, Lily May Daniels rolls a toilet paper tube covered in peanut butter in a tray of seed creating a bird feeder during the Spring Eco Fling hosted by the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful committee event on, April 29, 2017 in Ogletree Gap Park.

 File photo

The Spring Eco Fling is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B. The event is hosted by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.

The event is an educational event with different events for families, according to a news release by city spokesman Kevin Keller.

The event will include:

  • Craft booths
  • Fashion show
  • Food trucks
  • Vendors
  • Popcorn and snow cones

Those looking to be vendors can go to https://forms.gle/hgpZYrhCZfhf81fLA for more information.

