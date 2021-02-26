ECO FLING 2

Members of the Five Hills royalty show off their recycled outfits during the Go Red for Women Fashion Show at the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The fashion show was held as part of the KCCB Spring Eco Fling.

 David Perdue | Herald

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) will host a Spring Eco Fling from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B. This year’s event will also be available virtually by following the KCCB Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/KeepCopperasCoveBeautiful.

Eco Fling is a free educational event for our community and surrounding areas, featuring children’s crafts and a fashion show made of recycled or repurposed items. This family friendly event is for adults and children of all ages, and will include the following activities:

  • Virtual Gardening 101 Class
  • Grab and Go Crafts for Kids
  • Information Booths
  • Five Hills Scholarship Pageant Fashion Show
  • Art Contest

Questions may be directed to Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB Executive Director, at rflores-achmad@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221, extension 6704.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.