luncheon

From left, Audra Hill, Julie Moser, Barbara Mims, pose for a picture with John Cook member of Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans and coordinator of the Cancer Survivor Celebration that was hosted by Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans.

 Herald | File

Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans is hosting a cancer survivors celebration June 24. The veteran service organization has hosted the lunch for the last couple of years.

Lunch will be served at the celebration, which begins at 11 a.m., at 202 S. Fourth St.

