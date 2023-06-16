Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans is hosting a cancer survivors celebration June 24. The veteran service organization has hosted the lunch for the last couple of years.
Lunch will be served at the celebration, which begins at 11 a.m., at 202 S. Fourth St.
