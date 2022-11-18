In what Copperas Cove Mayor Pro Tem Fred Chavez called “the beginning of another holiday season” last Saturday, Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans delivered bags filled with Thanksgiving meal necessities to groups across Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville.

“What better way to kick this off than this event,” Chavez said, filling in for Mayor Dan Yancey, who was unable to be there. “A society is judged how we take care of those most vulnerable, and the Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans is showing the way. This is how we take care of our people. This is how we give back.”

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.