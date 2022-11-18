In what Copperas Cove Mayor Pro Tem Fred Chavez called “the beginning of another holiday season” last Saturday, Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans delivered bags filled with Thanksgiving meal necessities to groups across Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville.
“What better way to kick this off than this event,” Chavez said, filling in for Mayor Dan Yancey, who was unable to be there. “A society is judged how we take care of those most vulnerable, and the Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans is showing the way. This is how we take care of our people. This is how we give back.”
In all, the veteran service organization gave out approximately 500 bags to veterans and their families in need.
Since 2012, Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans has organized the giveaway and receives support from numerous organizations, including Century 21 Premier Realtors of Copperas Cove.
Speaking on behalf of her husband, Robert (“JR”) Herrings of Century 21, Bonnie Piontek-Herrings said she appreciates how giving he is and how much he gives to others.
Though not entirely related, Copperas Cove Superintendent Joe Burns took the time to tell a recent story about Herrings’ giving nature.
“We’ve got a homeless teacher right now,” Burns said. “I went and saw JR first, and he said, ‘Joe, here’s the list. You go choose whichever house you want, and you just tell me and as soon as we get them’ — you see, I get goosebumps — ‘We’ll get that house ready and we’ll get them moved in.’
“So, we have a mama and three children right now that have a whole new home because of JR Herrings. He takes care of the community. He does have a servant’s heart.”
To Burns, however, the willingness to serve others is not unique to Herrings.
“But folks, that’s not just JR,” he said. “That’s our community. That’s Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans. If there’s a need, you reach out. And there’s folks there who are willing to step into the gap and say, ‘Let me be that bridge for you today.’”
Symbolic of the partnership of the neighboring communities, Burns passed the first basket to Killeen ISD Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley.
“We’re extremely excited about (helping),” Bradley said. “We honor our veterans, and we are excited that we are given a part of this opportunity.”
Being that the meals go to veterans in the community, Bradley said it is likely that some Killeen ISD students will indirectly be beneficiaries of the meals.
Killeen ISD has partnered with Copperas Cove ISD for the basket giveaway for approximately five years.
Prior to distributing the baskets, David Hall, president-elect of the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors donated $5,500 to Star Group, money raised from Realtors of the association.
